Five killed, two others injured as helicopter crashes near Gangotri in Uttarakhand

In a tragic incident, five people were killed and two others sustained injuries after a helicopter crashed in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Thursday morning. According to initial reports, the seven-seater chopper went down near Gangotri which triggered an urgent response from emergency services. The incident was confirmed by Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey.

Rescue operations are in full swing, with administration officials and disaster relief teams present at the crash site, Pandey said. Emergency personnel, including police and medical services, are working to provide immediate aid to the injured and secure the area, he added.

As per details, the incident occurred at around 9 am. The helicopter, operated by Aero Trans company, crashed near the Nag Mandir area, close to the Bhagirathi River. According to initial reports, the chopper was carrying pilgrims on the Char Dham Yatra.

Soon after the incident, local residents and police rushed to the spot. The administration and multiple emergency teams were swiftly mobilised. Police, a special Army unit, QRT from Disaster Management, NDRF, SDRF, 108 ambulance services, as well as officials from the Bhatwari tehsil, BDO office, and the revenue department have all been dispatched to the scene.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reacts

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reacted to the incident and expressed deep sorrow over it. "Very sad news has been received about some casualties in a helicopter crash near Gangnani, Uttarkashi. SDRF and district administration teams immediately reached the spot for relief and rescue operations," he wrote on X.

"May God grant peace to the souls of those who died in the accident and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this immense loss. The administration has been instructed to provide all possible assistance to the injured and investigate the accident. I am in constant touch with the authorities in this regard and every situation is being monitored," the Chief Minister added.