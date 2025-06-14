Ahmedabad plane crash: Centre forms high-level panel to probe AI-171 tragedy, SOPs to be reviewed | DETAILS The Ministry of Civil Aviation stated that the panel will examine the circumstances surrounding the crash and review the current Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and safety protocols in effect.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced the formation of a high-level, multi-disciplinary committee to investigate the causes behind the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171. The flight, en route from Ahmedabad to London’s Gatwick Airport, went down on June 12, claiming at least 297 lives and injuring around 60 people.

In a statement posted on X, the ministry said the newly formed committee will assess the events leading up to the crash, review current Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and evaluate the safety protocols in place. The panel’s primary objective is to recommend a comprehensive framework to prevent and effectively manage similar incidents in the future.

Probe panel to be independent

The ministry clarified that the committee will function independently and will not interfere with or replace statutory and technical investigations being carried out by relevant aviation and forensic authorities.

"The committee will not be a substitute for other enquiries being conducted by relevant organisations but will focus on formulating SOPs for preventing and handling such occurrences in the future," the ministry stated.

Crash details and casualties

Flight AI-171, operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed just minutes after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport at 1.38 pm on Thursday. The aircraft reportedly struggled to gain altitude before spiralling down and crashing into a medical college hostel located in a nearby residential area. Eyewitness videos captured the final moments of the plane’s flight before it burst into flames upon impact.

The ill-fated flight was carrying 230 passengers - including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens and one Canadian - along with 12 crew members. Only one person survived the crash.

Ongoing investigation and government response

A formal investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash. Forensic teams are combing through debris at the site, while aviation safety officials are conducting a detailed technical probe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site on Friday and met with injured survivors at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. Meanwhile, the identification process for the deceased is ongoing, with a team of 70 to 80 doctors carrying out post-mortem examinations.

As of now, five victims have been identified and their remains handed over to their families. DNA sampling is being done of several other bodies for identification.

