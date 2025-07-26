Ahmedabad plane crash: Air India releases interim compensation to 147 families, says 'we mourn their loss' Air India Plane Crash: Air India said that the Tata Group, which currently owns the airline, has registered 'The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust', which is dedicated to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash.

Ahmedabad :

Air India on Saturday said that it has released the interim compensation to the families of 147 people who lost their lives in the deadly plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad last month. In a release, the airline also said that the requisite documents of 52 others have been verified, and the interim compensation to their families will be released "progressively".

Noting that it stands in solidarity with the families of the victims, the airline said it remains fully committed to providing support to them at this difficult time. "Over a month ago, Air India started releasing interim payment of Rs 25 lakh to the affected families, to help them meet their immediate financial needs," it said. "The interim payment will be adjusted against any final compensation."

"Air India has, so far, released the interim compensation to the families of 147 of the 229 deceased passengers and also the 19 who lost their lives at the accident site," it added.

Tata Group sets up 'The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust' for AI plane crash victims

Air India said that the Tata Group, which currently owns the airline, has registered 'The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust', which is dedicated to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash. The trust, Air India said, has pledged an ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 crore in respect of each of the deceased, and will also support the rebuilding of the BJ Medical College Hostel infrastructure, which was damaged during the crash.

"The Trust will also provide aid and assistance for alleviation of any trauma or distress suffered by the first responders, medical and disaster relief professionals, social workers, and governmental staff who provided invaluable institutional support and service in the aftermath of the accident," it said.

The plane crash in Ahmedabad had killed 260 passengers on June 12. The plane was flying to the Gatwick Airport in London, but crashed mere seconds after takeoff. Following the incident, Air India has come under heavy scrutiny but the airline has taken certain measures, including the temporary curtailment of flights and the completion of inspections of its Boeing 787 and 737 fleets.

The airline has now completed the inspection of fuel switches on its B737 fleet following the earlier exercise on its B787 fleet. It is also observing 'Safety Pause', the deliberate temporary scale-back of its international and domestic networks.

