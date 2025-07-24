Ahmedabad plane crash: 112 Air India pilots took sick leave days after June 12 tragedy, says Centre Air India has confirmed that it received four show-cause notices from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for breaches of safety regulations concerning crew fatigue management and training standards.

New Delhi:

A total of 112 pilots working with Air India took sick leave across fleets, days after the devastating London-bound AI-171 Boeing Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, which left 260 people dead, the Centre informed on Thursday.

Responding to a query in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said Air India reported a slight rise in sick leave among its pilots. The response came on a query whether there has been a trend of mass sick reporting by flight crew after the plane crash.

Mohol said that while there has been no mass reporting, a minor increase has been observed. On 16 June, a total of 112 pilots reported sick, including 51 commanders and 61 first officers.

Airlines given directive on mental health assessment

Further in the response, the minister said that airlines were issued directives in February 2023 to implement “quick and effective methods to assess mental health” as part of routine medical evaluations.

He added that both airlines and airport authorities were also instructed to introduce “standalone and customised training modules” for flight crew and air traffic controllers to help manage potential mental health issues. Additionally, they were advised to establish peer support groups to assist flight crew and air traffic control officers in recognising and coping with psychological challenges.

DGCA's notices to Air India

Meanwhile, Air India has confirmed receiving four show-cause notices from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for violations of safety norms related to crew fatigue management and training protocols.

The notices stem from voluntary disclosures made by the airline over the past year, and concern lapses in enforcing rest periods for cabin crew, compliance with training requirements, and adherence to operational procedures.

In a statement issued this afternoon, an Air India spokesperson said, “We acknowledge receipt of these notices, which are related to certain voluntary disclosures made over the last one year. We will respond to the said notices accordingly.”

The airline reiterated its commitment to the safety of its crew and passengers.

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash

The crash involved Air India’s Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI 171 to London Gatwick, which crashed into a building shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on 12 June. The tragic incident resulted in the deaths of 241 passengers and 19 people on the ground. Only one passenger survived the crash.

In response to mental health concerns within aviation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a circular in February 2023, advising all operators to provide specialised training modules for flight crew and air traffic controllers to help identify and manage mental health issues.

The DGCA also recommended that organisations, including scheduled and non-scheduled operators, Flying Training Organisations (FTOs), and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), establish a Peer Support Programme (PSP). This initiative is designed to provide proactive, confidential, and non-punitive support to help crew members recognise and cope with psychological stress.

In a separate written reply, Mohol stated that there is currently no specific policy within the civil aviation ministry to provide compensation for civilians on the ground affected by an aircraft accident.