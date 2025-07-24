DGCA issues four show cause notices to Air India over crew duty, training and operational violations The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued four show-cause notices to Air India regarding violations related to cabin crew duty limits, training standards, and operational procedures. The notices follow voluntary disclosures made by the airline in June.

New Delhi:

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued four show cause notices to Air India for multiple violations related to cabin crew duty hours, training regulations and operational procedures, sources said on Thursday. The notices, served on July 23, follow voluntary disclosures made by the airline to the regulator on June 20 and 21. The issues flagged include breaches in crew rest norms and training protocols across several long-haul and domestic flights.

"We acknowledge receipt of these notices from the regulator related to certain voluntary disclosures that were made over the last one year by Air India. We will respond to the said notices within the stipulated period. We remain committed to the safety of our crew and passengers," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

According to sources, three of the show cause notices were based on disclosures made on June 20. These pertain to violations involving at least four ultra-long-haul flights — two operated on April 27, and one each on April 28 and May 2 — where cabin crew duty and rest regulations were allegedly not followed.

More key points to know

Additional violations were reported in cabin crew training and operational procedures across flights operated on July 26, 2024, October 9, 2024, and April 22, 2025. One notice was issued for breaches in weekly rest and duty period norms on flights operated on June 24, 2024, and June 13, 2025. Another notice, based on Air India’s June 21 disclosures, highlights three instances of crew training and procedural violations on flights operated during April 10–11, between February 16 and May 19, and on December 1, 2024. The airline has been under increased regulatory scrutiny in recent months over safety and compliance lapses. On June 12, a major incident involving Air India’s Boeing 787-8 aircraft occurred when the plane crashed into a building shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad en route to London Gatwick. The crash claimed 260 lives, including 19 people on the ground.

(With PTI inputs)