With 30 new cases, Agra turns coronavirus hotspot in Uttar Pradesh as tally reaches to 134

Image Source : AP Policemen stand guard near a barricade at a containment zone to prevent outsiders from entering during lockdown.

Agra coronavirus confirmed cases have surged to 134 after 30 new cases were reported in the Taj city taking the active cases toll to 120, informed Prabhu N Singh, District Magistrate. Uttar Pradesh currently has over 480 coronavirus confirmed cases including 5 deaths while 46 patients have recovered. India, meanwhile, have over 9000 positive coronavirus cases more than 300 deaths as the nation enters its 20th day of the lockdown.

Taking a view at numbers from other areas, four new coronavirus cases, including one death, were reported from Dharavi on Monday, taking the total number of such cases in Mumbai's slum area to 47, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said. With this, the total number of deaths in Dharavi has gone up to five, he said. Three new coronavirus cases were reported from Madina Nagar, Janata Cooperative Housing Society and Gulmohar chawl of Dharavi.

Besides, samples of a 60-year-old man from Nehru chawl, who died at Sion Hospital, came out positive for the viral disease, the BMC official said.

"High risk contact tracing is being done," he said. The 47 coronavirus cases have been reported from 16 pockets of Dharavi, which is one of the biggest slums in Asia.

(With inputs from PTI)

