Agnipath Protest: Did not provoke students against Agnipath, says Patna coaching centre owner

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Protester vandalise properties at the Danapur Railway Station in protest against the Agnipath scheme outside Danapur Railway Station, near Patna, Friday, June 17, 2022.

Highlights Widespread protest have taken place in Bihar, Jharkhand other states against Agnipath Scheme

Reports have surfaced that many coaching institutes have instigated students to protest

The Centre has made it clear that new recruitment scheme will not be taken back

Agnipath Protest: A day after the raid on the premises of coaching centre operator Guru M. Rahman, he released a video on Tuesday seeking to clarify that he was never involved in provoking the youths for violence.

"During early stage of agitation, I have pointed out the democratic rights of students and every countryman to protest against the government policies like Agnipath in a peaceful manner. You students) can stop trains but not uproot the railway track or damage railway properties. I never say in my video statement to go for violence," Rahman, who is known as 'Daroga (policeman) Guru' in Patna, said in his video statement.

"As far as violence at Danapur railway station on June 18 was concerned, I said again and again that there were anti-social elements who had done the violence. There were hardly any students present there. I always told students to avoid getting involved in any kind of violence. If one single FIR is registered against their names, their careers would be finished.

"The allegation levelled on me is completely baseless," he said.

On Monday Patna police raided the four coaching institutes of Rahman, apart from his house at Naya Tola but failed to arrest him.

Besides him, Bihar Police registered FIRs against the operators of 7 coaching institutes in Patna and other districts. On Monday, Rohtas police arrested a coaching institute owner from Katakat block on the charge of provoking the students for arson.

"The investigation is currently underway against the operators of coaching institutes related to violence during Agnipath agitation. We are taking action against them," Bihar DGP S.K. Singhal said.

