After Kerala, Puducherry too plans to adopt anti-CAA resolution

The Congress government in Puducherry is planning to adopt a resolution in the next Assembly session seeking scrapping of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act as the one adopted by Kerala, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Thursday.

"Soon I will hold discussions with the representatives of all political parties and take further action on my plans to adopt an anti-CAA resolution as the Assembly is scheduled to meet by this month end," Narayanasamy told PTI over phone.

On a BJP MP's letter to the Rajya Sabha chairman seeking action against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his anti-CAA statements, Narayanasamy said "even in the Kerala Assembly, a breach of privilege motion against the BJP MP concerned can be moved for disrespecting the House and its sovereignty".

He said the Kerala Assembly had jurisdiction to adopt the resolution on the new legislation.

The 140-member Kerala Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution seeking scrapping of the CAA as it was "illegal and unconstitutional".

However, the lone BJP MLA in the House opposed it by saying that the Act was being "misinterpreted" and lies were being spread by the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front for "narrow political gains".

"Like Parliament's decisions are not questionable, what is happening inside the Assembly also can't be challenged. Who can question their privileges?" Narayanasamy said.

In the Puducherry Assembly, the Congress has strength of 15 members and is supported by three DMK members and an independent.

The All India N R Congress has seven members, AIADMK four and BJP three. There are three nominated members in the 30-member House but they do not have voting rights.

Last week, Narayanasamy had told reporters that come what may, he will not implement the amended citizenship act in Puducherry as "Muslims are ignored".

The Congress-ruled state governments have decided not to implement the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). "I will also do so in Puducherry," he had said.

Under the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants, and be given Indian citizenship.

The Bill was adopted by Parliament in the just-concluded winter session. It became an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent on December 12, 2019.