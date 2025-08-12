Who is Adaso Kapesa? The first woman SPG officer responsible for PM Narendra Modi's security Adaso Kapesa is part of the Special Protection Group (SPG), which was formed in 1985 after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is India;s most prestigious security unit, dedicated to providing top-tier protection to the Prime Minister.

New Delhi:

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the UK, a photograph went viral — not because of the diplomatic engagements or official ceremonies, but due to the composed presence of a woman officer standing just behind him in a black suit and earpiece. That officer is Adaso Kapesa, the first-ever woman to serve in the Special Protection Group (SPG), India's most elite security unit tasked with protecting the Prime Minister. Let's know about her in detail.

Who is Adaso Kapesa?

Kapesa, the first woman to serve in the SPG, comes from Kaibi village in Manipur's Senapati district, a place with tough landscapes and few resources. Even as a young girl, she dreamed big, refusing to let her circumstances hold her back.

She completed her studies at a local school and then joined the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Beginning her career with the SSB, she served with distinction in the 55th Battalion at Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. Her exceptional performance, discipline, and resilience earned her recognition from senior officials, ultimately leading to her selection for the SPG after successfully completing rigorous commando training.

Joining the SPG is not an easy task. It is India's most elite security unit, which is responsible only for the security of the Prime Minister and his family. Selection in the SPG requires going through tough physical and mental tests, including weapons training, martial arts, bomb defusing, and preparation for secret missions. She completed SPG commando training in 2020 and joined the PM's core security team in 2024. Kapesa has set an example for women in a male-dominated country.

Currently on deputation with the SPG, Kapesa is breaking barriers in a force that has long been a male-dominated bastion. Her induction not only marks a historic milestone in the SPG's history but also a sign that more women can now be part of India's top security teams. Her journey, from a small village in Manipur to standing guard right next to the Prime Minister, is a shining example of how determination, discipline, and courage can take you to the very top, inspiring many to dream big no matter the odds.

The SPG was formed in 1985 after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her own bodyguards in 1984. The SPG is responsible for the zero-error security of the Prime Minister. It carries out anti-sabotage checks to sanitise venues where the PM is to be present. SPG personnel are recruited from various armed units, including the Indian Police Service, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Border Security Force, and Sashastra Seema Bal. The Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel undergo rigorous armed and unarmed combat training.

Social media hails Adaso Kapesa

Kapesa's deployment in the SPG is not only her personal victory, but it is a symbol of increasing participation of women in India's security system. Her pictures became a topic of discussion on social media, especially during PM Modi's recent visit to Britain. People are praising her as 'Nari Shakti' and 'National Pride'. Especially the people of Manipur and Northeast India are feeling proud of her achievement.

A X user wrote: "From the hills of Manipur to the elite SPG team — Inspector Adaso Kapesa’s journey is a symbol of grit, pride, and possibility. Salute to her spirit and service! #NariShakti #SPG #Inspiration."

"Salute to the hardworking women. It’s so nice to see!" wrote another user.

"It's a proud moment for Us brother i think she is the first female spg officer," said a user.

Also Read: Govt mulls adjourning Parliament Monsoon Session sine die on Aug 12, a week earlier than scheduled

Also Read: Delhi turns fortress ahead of Independence Day: Anti-drone systems, 7500 personnel, snipers