Govt mulls adjourning Parliament Monsoon Session sine die on August 12, a week earlier than scheduled When a House of Parliament-- either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha -- is adjourned sine die, it means the session is brought to an end without setting a specific date for the next meeting. The Monsoon session of Parliament had started on July 21.

New Delhi:

A major development has emerged regarding the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, with the government reportedly considering ending the session on August 12. Initially, the session was scheduled to conclude on August 21. Sources suggest the government is weighing the option of adjourning the session sine die on August 12. As of now, it is decided that the House will take a break from August 13 to 17 after which proceedings were set to continue until August 21. However, there is now a possibility that the session could be wrapped up earlier.

On Monday, Parliament managed to pass a total of nine bills in a single day -- four in the Lok Sabha and five in the Rajya Sabha -- despite intense protests from the opposition. These included key legislations such as the Income Tax Bill, the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, the Manipur Budget and the Manipur GST Bill.

Bills passed in Lok Sabha

Income Tax Bill Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill National Sports Bill National Anti-Doping Bill

Bills Passed in Rajya Sabha

Manipur Budget 2025–26 Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2025 Manipur Appropriation (No. 2) Bill 2025 Merchant Shipping Bill Bill to Reserve Seats for Scheduled Tribes in Goa Assembly Opposition Uproar Marks Monday’s Proceedings

Opposition's uproar in Parliament

Monday's proceedings began with loud protests from opposition MPs but the ruling party was determined to push the bills through. As a result, the Lok Sabha cleared four bills while the Rajya Sabha passed five. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Income Tax Bill and the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, both of which were passed without debate. The other two bills saw brief discussions before being approved.

What is sine die in Indian Parliament?

When a House of Parliament-- either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha -- is adjourned sine die, it means the session is brought to an end without setting a specific date for the next meeting. This is different from a simple adjournment, where the House pauses and reconvenes later as per a decided schedule. Usually, the decision to adjourn sine die is taken by the Presiding Officer -- the Speaker of the Lok Sabha or the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha -- after the business of the session has been completed. Later, the President of India formally prorogues the House.

ALSO READ: Modified Income Tax Bill 2025 passed in Lok Sabha: Here's all you need to know