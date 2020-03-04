Image Source : FILE Abandoned truck on Jammu-Pathankot highway triggers false alarm (Representational image)

An abandoned truck on the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Kathua district caused panic and triggered an alarm on Tuesday. Some locals informed police about the truck being parked on the roadside in Padyari village near Janglote military station for the last two days.

Police rushed to the spot and searched the vehicle but nothing was found inside, they said, adding that the area around the truck too was combed. Bearing registration number MH 04 HS 0085, the truck belongs to Rukhsana Enterprises and has been seized.

According to locals, trucks are often used to transport terrorists from the International Border in the Samba-Kathua belt to the interiors of Kashmir, police said.

