IT Ministry directs action against officers after lapses found in providing information on Aarogya Setu app

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Thursday said that it has taken note of the lapses made in providing information on Aarogya Setu app very strictly and issued directions to initiate suitable action against the officers responsible for this. The ministry's response has come after an RTI was filed with the NIC which stated that it "does not hold the information" relating to the App's creation, which is very surprising since it is the App's developer.

In a complaint filed by one Saurav Das, stating that the relevant authorities, i.e., NIC, National E-Governance Division (NeGD) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), had failed to furnish information about the process of the creation of the Aarogya Setu App and other information relating to its creation.

However, on Wednesday, the IT ministry has said that the Aarogya Setu app has been developed in the most transparent manner after the Central Information Commission issued a notice to the government over who created the app.

"On all such occasions, it has been clearly mentioned that the Aarogya Setu App has been developed by NIC in collaboration with volunteers from Industry and Academia. Aarogya Setu app has been developed in the most transparent manner," the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, not only the ministry has directed to initiate suitable action against the officers responsible for this, it has also directed NIC and NeGD to take suitable action against the officer dealing with this RTI query in their organisations as well.

The government further added that the ministry is committed to furnish all the information sought under the RTI Act to the applicant and comply with the directions of Central Information Commission.

