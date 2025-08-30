Aap Ki Adalat: Mohan Yadav urges Bihar voters to use EVM button as Sudarshan Chakra Aap Ki Adalat: CM Yadav remarked that in a democracy, violence is never the answer. He said the true response to an opponent comes through defeating them electorally. Expressing confidence in the people of Bihar, he added that the public would never forgive those who indulge in such abusive conduct.

New Delhi:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has compared Rahul Gandhi's Congress party with the Mahabharata character Shishupal. He has asked voters to use the "Election Commission's button as Sudarshan Chakra" to defeat the party in the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in his iconic TV show 'Aap Ki Adalat', Mohan Yadav condemned the recent incident in Bhagalpur where some Congress supporters chanted abusive slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother.

Mohan Yadav said, "Modiji's mother is no more. If somebody abuses her, it reflects their mental bankruptcy. I condemn this, and they must apologise. (Modiji ki mataji divangat ho gayi, unko koi gaali bakta hai, toh yeh to dimagi diwaliyapan hai. Main katu shabdon mein ninda kar raha hoon, unhe maafi mangna chahiye.)

Asked by Rajat Sharma what should be done to counter this, the Chief Minister replied, "The Election Commission has shown what treatment can be given. Just press the button, Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Bihar is going for elections. This is a big chance for the people of Bihar to press the button. (Aise logon ka ilaj Election Commission ne diya hai, button dabao, Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Election hone wala hai Bihar me. Bihar ki janata ke liye button dabane ka bada chance hai.)

Mohan Yadav said, 'I also look at it this way. Nearly 5,000 years ago during the Mahabharata period, Sri Krishna had promised his aunt that he would tolerate abuses from Shishupal 100 times. The moment 99 abuses were hurled, Sri Krishna Ji showed his Sudarshan Chakra, and after the 100th abuse, it was over. In today's age, the Election Commission has given us the Sudarshan Chakra; just press the button, and the work will be done." (Mai isko is roop me bhi dekhta hoon. 5,000 saal pahle Shri Krishna Ji ne sau galti tak maaf karne ka buaji ko ashwasan diya tha. Jaise hi 99 poori hui, Sri Krishna Ji ki ungli me Sudarshan Chakra aaya, 100 ke baad dhadam. Aaj ke yug me Election Commission Sudarshan Chakra deta hai; aap button dabao, baaki kaam ho jayega.)

The Chief Minister said, "In a democracy, you don't need to kill anybody. In a democracy, you get the reply by defeating the rival. I have full faith in the people of Bihar, who will not pardon such abusers. This is certain. (Loktantra me kisiko maarna nahin padta hai; loktantra me parajit karke hi ssaari cheezon ka jawab mil jata hai. Mujhe is baat ka poor bharosa hai Bihar ki janta aise gaali bakne walon ko maaf nahin karegi, ye pakki baat hai.)

Who pressed the button in MP?

When Rajat Sharma said Congress leaders have been saying that after his appointment as the Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh has become a centrally administered state because the strings are in some other hand, Mohan Yadav replied, "They were actually explaining how Congress governments used to be run in the past. Only today, there is news in the newspapers that Madhya Pradesh stands sixth in the list of better-administered states. I don't have to say anything more."

Asked why he was shocked when his name was declared as the Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav replied, "I was just a bulb; the button was pressed and the bulb was lit. In the past when I was asked to return my ticket, I returned it, and when I was made the CM, I became the CM. I don't have any problem. (laughs) (Q: Jab aapko Mukhymantri banaya gaya, aap khud hi chaunk gaye the?)

Yadav: Hum toh bulb hai, button dabaya toh chalu. Hamari ticket kisiko lautana toh lauta di, hume CM banaya, toh hum bhi ban gaye, hamen kya dikkat hai?

Rajat Sharma: Who pressed the button?

Mohan Yadav: It was the party. Our party decides. We are disciplined workers. We do not decide about ourselves. Our party looks into the eligibility, capability, style of working, commitment towards ideology, and behaviour in life through different methods, and I am proud that my party put me in this position. (Q: Toh kisne dabaya button? Yadav: Party ne banaya, party tay karti hai. Party ke hum anushasit karyakarta hai. Hum hamare baare me nirnay nahin karte. Hamari party pratyek karykarta ki yogyta, kshamata, kaam karne ke tarike, vichardhara ki pratibadhata, uske jeevan ke aacharan, un sabko bahut tarike se dekhti hai, aur mujhe garv hai ki party ne mujhe is pad par laayi.)

Rajat Sharma: Some people say that JP Nadda's wife, Mallika Ji, ties you rakhi; you have cordial relations with her, and it helped?

Mohan Yadav: During Rakshabandhan, tens of thousands of sisters tie rakhis to me. Except for my wife, all are my sisters. (Rakshabandhan me toh main pure pradesh se dason hazaron bandhwata hoon. Meri patni ko chhod kar saari bahenen hamari hain.)

Rahul Gandhi has an urban Naxal mindset

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister lashed out at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, saying he has "an urban Naxal mindset" because of which he is questioning the "pillars of democracy".

Mohan Yadav said, "Rahul Gandhi has started saying that Modi ruled Gujarat for 20 years because he was stealing votes. Somebody should tell him his party's government was at the Centre for 10 years, from 2004 to 2014. Was he sleeping, or was he away from India? He doesn't have the sense about what he is saying. His party is going towards hell because of his statement. (Rahulji kehte hain ki 20 saal se Modi vote chori kar rahe the Gujarat me. Ab koi unhe bataye ki 10 saal kendra me unki sarkar thi. Kya woh so rahe they ya kahan gaye the? Jo bol rahe hain, unko khud ko hosh nahin ki kya keh rahe hain. 10 saal MMS ki sarkar thi, 2004 se 2014. Rahulji ke bayanon se unki party aur rasaatal ki or ja rahi hai.)

The Chief Minister said, "Rahul Gandhi does not realise the dignity of his post as Leader of the Opposition. India is the world's largest and most populous democracy. It is a pride for us. From independence till now, democracy is alive here. Our democracy is thriving because of our Supreme Court and Election Commission. Unfortunately, because of the urban Naxal mindset, Rahul Gandhi is raising questions about the pillars of our democracy. It is condemnable and shameful. If he doesn't like the Supreme Court, if he doesn't like the Election Commission, if he seeks proof from our army about the surgical and air strikes, Rahul Gandhi ko doob marna chahiye, jab wo aisi baat karte hain.

(Rahulji ko Opposition Leader ke pad ki garima ka ehsaas nahin ki woh kya keh rahe hain. Duniya ka sabse bada loktantra Bharat hai, hamare liye garv hai. Aazadi se lekar ab tak Bharat ka loktantra zinda hai. Supreme Court, Election Commission ke karan Bharat ka loktantra zinda hai. Durbaghya se urban Naxal mansikta ke aadhar par Rahul Gandhi in sab pe sawal uthate hain; yeh hum sabke liye sharm ki baat hai. Nindajanak baat hai. Agar woh loktantra ke pillars par sawal utha rahe hain, unko Supreme Court pasand nahin hai, Election Commission pasand nahin hai, agar hamari sena ke surgical strike, air strike ke saboot mangte hain, Rahul Gandhi ko doob marna chahiye jab wo aisi baat karte hain.)

Yadav said, "People in our democracy are watchful. People keep a note of everything. Rahul Gandhi and his party will have to answer for their behaviour." (Loktantra me janata ki nigaah parakhi hai. Janata sara hisab rakh rahi hai woh jo jo bol rahe hain, Rahul Gandhi aur unki party ko jawab dena padega is vyvahar ke karan.)