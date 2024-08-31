Aap Ki Adalat: Kangana Ranaut clarifies her 'farmers protest' remark, says 'Never said they did this…'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kangana Ranaut in Aap Ki Adalat

Aap Ki Adalat: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut has clarified her ‘controversial’ remarks about farmers' protest stating that she did not refer to the farmers and the statement was meant for the “anti-social elements”. Her clarification came after a massive uproar by the Opposition over her “bodies hanging and rapes taking place during the farmers' protest” remark.

Replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in his iconic TV show 'Aap Ki Adalat', Kangana said that she never attributed her allegations to the farmers and only directed them towards the miscreants.

"What I had said, was, at the protest site of farmers, bodies were found, and gangrape did take place. I never said, farmers did this, anti-social ('upadravi') elements did this. I have the video coverage with me," she said in the ‘Aap Ki Adalat’.

She further went on to say that the farmers’ protest was "completely hijacked".

"I feel, as a person, the world watches the truth but negates it and lives in falsehood. My remark was against the 'upadravis', not the farmers...I myself belong to a farmer's family, I used to carry food to the fields for farmers. My daadi wanted me to take up farming...What I wanted to say was, the farmers' protest was completely hijacked," she said.

"Those who took part in anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh by taking Rs 500 daily and free biryani, were also seen at the farmers' protest site. People have seen this. I can produce the videos. The same faces can be identified at farmers' protest site," the BJP MP added.

Reacting to the BJP issuing a statement expressing "disagreement" with her on farmers-related issues and making it clear "she is not authorised to make statements on policy issues", she said that the matter was “overblown by the media”.

"It's only 2 months I have become a politician. We do get party guidelines, but it was overblown by the media saying that I was sternly reprimanded...People in BJP love me, they are honest and sincere people," Kangana said.

