Kangana Ranaut on 'Emergency': 'Stuck with censor board, being pressured not to show Bhindranwale'

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut on Friday (August 30) said that her upcoming film ‘Emergency’, in which she is portraying former prime minister Indira Gandhi, has not got certification despite clearance by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) because of the “death threats” to the board members. She said that ‘Emergency’ is still stuck with the censor board contrary to rumours that it has been cleared for release. The actor claimed that she and her team were being pressured not to portray Indira Gandhi’s assassination, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, and other developments related to the history.

“There are rumours that our film 'Emergency' has got the censor certificate. It is not true. In fact, our film was cleared but its certification has been stopped because of several threats. The censor board members are also being threatened. We are being pressured not to show Mrs (Indira) Gandhi's assassination, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Punjab riots. I don't know what should we show then. This is unbelievable for me and I'm sorry for the state of things in this country,” Kangana said in a self-made video on X.

Threats to Kangana Ranaut

Kangana’s remarks came days after she received “beheading threats” from extremist Sikh groups after the release of her upcoming movie trailer.

In the viral video, an extremist Sikh, indicates towards the assassination of Indira Gandhi, threatening Kangana. He says, If he (Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale) is portrayed as a terrorist in the movie, remember what happened to the person (Indira Gandhi) whose movie you are doing and who were Satwant Singh and Beant Singh. We will offer our head to Santji, and those who can offer their head can also chop others off."

Notably, Bhindrawale was a Khalistani militant who was killed in Operation Blue Star, following which Indira Gandhi's bodyguards Satwant Singh and Beant Singh assassinated her on October 31.

Controversy around ‘Emergency’

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday sent a legal notice to CBFC seeking to prevent the release of Ranaut's film, claiming it may "incite communal tensions" and "spread misinformation". It alleged the trailer of the film depicted "erroneous historical facts that not only misrepresent the Sikh community but also promote hatred and social discord."

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has also demanded a ban on Kangana's directorial. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami had slammed the film and said Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who has been declared a community martyr by Akal Takht Sahib, has been shown in a bad light in Emergency.

About the film

Meanwhile, her next film Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishal Nair and late actor Satish Kaushik. In the film, Kangana will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film is dated to release on September 6.

