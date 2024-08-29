Kangana Ranaut finally breaks silence on death threats, boycott calls against her film Emergency

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana will portray the role of Indira Gandhi in Emergency.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who is all set for her next project Emergency, recently received open death threats and boycott calls for her directorial project. Now, the Dhaakad actress has come forward and broken her silence on these threats. In an interview with Aaj Tak, the actress was asked whether she is ready to take this risk.

Kangana speaks on recent death threats

''Mujhe aap dara nahi sakte. Mujhe yeh log daraa nahi sakte. Mai is desh ki awaaz marrne nahi dungi. Mai is desh me samvidhanik adhikaro ko khatam nahi hone dungi. Mai hi nahi, har ek kalaakar ko abhivyakti ki azaadi honi chahiye. Koi bhi sacchayi ki awaaz dabaa nahi sakta. Yeh log mujhe dhamka le, yeh log chahe jo bole mujhe, jaan se maarne ki dhamki de, chahe kuch bhi karle, mai is desh ki awaaz ko marrne nahi dungi,'' she said.

''Kyunki agar mai piche hatt gayi toh yeh log jo hai kal ko kisi bhi artist ko uthne nahi denge, yeh sabko dara dhamka ke chup kara de aur usko karke apni ek alag history likhenge. Jo ki humare sath pehle bhi huwa hai. Hume ek alag version history ka padhaya gaya hai. Toh woh hum nahi hone denge. Humne khud dekha hai... desh ke liye hume bhi toh kuch karna hai na? Humne desi ki mitti se humne jo ann jal liya hai,'' she added.

About the film

Meanwhile, her next film Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishal Nair and late actor Satish Kaushik. In the film, Kangana will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Also Read: Arijit Singh scripts protest song 'Aar Kobe' in solidarity with Kolkata hospital rape victim | WATCH