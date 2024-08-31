Kangana Ranaut in Aap Ki Adalat: 'Will not remove Indira Gandhi's assassination episode from 'Emergency' film'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut in Aap Ki Adalat

Actor-director of 'Emergency' film and first-time BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, facing flak from Sikh community leaders, has ruled out chopping of Indira Gandhi assassination from her upcoming movie. Replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in his iconic TV show 'Aap Ki Adalat', Kangana Ranaut said, "I approached SGPC people, showed them my movie. They want me not to show that Sikhs killed Indira Gandhi. Then what should I show? That she died by lightning?"

Several organisations including Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee, have demanded a ban on the movie 'Emergency' alleging that it was spreading an "anti-Sikh narrative" and misrepresenting Sikhs as "separatists". The SGPC notice sent to CBFC on August 27 says, "Such depictions are not only misleading, but also deeply offensive and damaging to the social fabric of Punjab and the entire nation. It is apparent that Ranaut has chosen the subject of the Emergency not to make a genuine political or historical statement against Congress, but rather to target the Sikh community."

On BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa's comment that she should be sent either to jail or a mental asylum, Kangana Ranaut said, "I challenge him to show me a single shot from the movie that is objectionable. Nobody knows anything about his talent, but they are using the sentiments of innocent people."When Rajat Sharma pointed out that the trailer of the movie has hurt the sentiments of certain sections of people, Kangana replied: "When one makes a film on a former Prime Minister, who was assassinated, one cannot depict tthat she died in lightning. Sirsa Ji is saying, show that a tree fell and she died. I cannot change history. I have no problem with any community. When the movie will be released, everything will be clear. This movie is my serious endeavour."On death threats being given to her on social media, the actor said: "On social media, they proudly show how Indira Gandhi was assassinated. They are now saying today 'gardan kaat dengey'(cut off my neck). Will it not encourage them. Many people are trying to throttle my voice (Bahut log koshish kar rahe hain ki mujhe chup karaya jaye).Kangana, who plays the role of Indira Gandhi in the movie, said, "Emergency is one of the best-kept secrets. Our present generation knows little about it. She (Indira) was equally bad, equally loved. Like Modi Ji is praised as an avataar of Shri Ram, Indira Ji was praised as Chandi Durga. The love and hate for a leader captured my imagination while doing this movie. She got 35 bullets in her body. I was trying to show how a leader who while fighting for the country, fought against the country (by imposing Emergency)...While doing the role of Indira Gandhi, my entire outlook changed. Here was an elderly lady, her love towards his son, she lost her son, she did so much for the country.Will Rahul Gandhi like your movie?(after a pause) If he goes home and watches Tom and Jerry, how can he understand?He will have to watch you as his Daadi?This Rajkumar mindset.. This Bharat Desh belonged to my Daadi. He will have to cast off such a mindset, otherwise he will be reduced to a cartoon. .... Some Congress leaders said, I am trying to run my shop by playing the role of Daadi. It's better I am in BJP, otherwise I would have hated, had I been in Congress."On Youth Congress filing a case against her, Kangana replied: "I offered them to come and watch the movie. They don't want to."

Kangana Ranaut described what she noticed when she watched Rahul Gandhi speaking in Lok Sabha for the first time. "You can't believe, the atmosphere he was trying to build inside the House. He had brought photographs of all gods to show that all these gods were using the hand symbol of Congress, as if they were his party's brand ambassadors. Then he said, I belong to Shivji Ki Baraat. And then he sat, and watched blankly with his eyes transfixed. I felt telling somebody to go and check, what happened to him. I never asked for a drugs test on him, but yes, I said, he must undergo a test."



When it was pointed out that she had described Rahul as "bitter, poisonous", Kangana replied: "That's what the entire nation is saying. He is going abroad and asking America to intervene in our affairs. He is always trying to divide our country, whether it is caste, economy, borders. "



FARMERS AND BJP



On her controversial remark about "bodies hanging and rapes taking place during the farmers' protest", the BJP MP clarified that she did not say it was the farmers who did these. "What I had said, was, at the protest site of farmers, bodies were found, and gangrape did take place. I never said, farmers did this, anti-social ('upadravi') elements did this. I have the video coverage with me."



Kangana said, "I feel, as a person, the world watches the truth but negates it and lives in falsehood. My remark was against the 'upadravis', not the farmers...I myself belong to a farmer's family, I used to carry food to the fields for farmers. My daadi wanted me to take up farming...What I wanted to say was, the farmers' protest was completely hijacked."



Kangana Ranaut said, "those who took part in anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh by taking Rs 500 daily and free biryani, were also seen at the farmers' protest site. People have seen this. I can produce the videos. The same faces can be identified at farmers' protest site." On BJP central leadership issuing a statement expressing "disagreement" with her on farmers related issues and making it clear "she is not authorized to make statements on policy issues", Kangana Ranaut replied, "It's only 2 months I have become a politician. We do get party guidelines, but it was overblown by the media saying that I was sternly reprimanded...People in BJP love me, they are honest and sincere people."



MUMBAI FILM INDUSTRY ('Ranbir is not Swami Vivekananda')



In a no-holds-barred attack on the film industry, Kangana Ranaut defended her remarks in which she said that most of the stars are busy discussing " cars and money, and most of them were mad, stupid and dumb."



Kangana said: "Yes, I said this, and I stand by my words. Do Bollywood guys speak about Shakespeare? Or, preservation of arts? Whenever they meet, they gossip about 'I bought this watch, this car...Some of them are involved in drugs, TADA case, Hawala, flesh trade, Me Too cases, and yet, I am being painted by them as evil....I spent 20 years in the industry."



Rajat Sharma: You described Karan Johar as Chacha Chowdhary?

Kangana Ranaut: I did my first movie in 2006, Till 2014, nobody bothered to offer me a role. When my movie Queen became a hit in 2014, everybody started describing me as professional. When Tanu Weds Manu clicked, then they described me as a psycho, chudail, witch, khoon peeti hai. These people do not allow me to live in peace. (Chain Se Rehne Nahin Dete). Now if they don't allow me to live in peace, I will make life hell for them (Yeh Log Jab tak Mujhe Chain Se Nahin Rehne Denge, Toh Main Bhi Inke Naak Mein Dam Karke Rakhoongi)".



Rajat Sharma: You described Ranbir Kapoor as a skirt chaser?

Kangana Ranaut: You are saying as if he is Swami Vivekananda.

Rajat Sharma: He'd offered you a movie?

Kangana: Yeah, Mere Ghar Aa Gaya Tha (He came to my house). Okay, in industry you cannot single out who is in how much water.

Rajat Sharma: You called Ayushmann Khurrana a 'chaaploos' (sycophant)?

Kangana: It was he who raised his finger agaisnt me. Earlier, when he had not work, he used to describe me as his role medal. When he started getting offers after being a sycophant, he changed. In this 'punya, pavigra (holy, sacred) industry, I am the only one (who is evil.)"

Rajat Sharma: You described star kids as boiled egg (ubley andey)?

Kangana Ranaut: People want to see actors who move in streets, among the people, under the sun. .. For Indira Gandhi's role, I had to take special ageing treatment. But these starkids, for every role, they go to the gym, take botox treatment. Honestly, I am not criticizing. I'm only saying, go out in the sun, but what do they do? They come out of their cars and say, "Hi, I want this, I want that'. Starkids aged 40, or girls aged 30 or 35 years, wear pink glasses and do their act...... The trauma, the torture that I go through, nobody watches that."



Rajat Sharma: Did Aamir Khan ever offer you a role?

Kangana Ranaut: Salman had offered me a role in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', and Shahrukh had offered me a role in 'Zero'.

Rajat Sharma: 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' was a nice film..?

Kangana Ranaut: In 2006, when I was struggling for roles, nobody offered me anything. Not even secondary roles. When my Movie Queen became a success in 2014, then offers came. I felt I had got a separate opportunity. Like Vyjayantimala, Sridevi used to do movies on their own. Will Aamir Khan allow me to give the best performance? Salman is a larger-than-life star. Temptations..they're giants of industry. Salman is my dear friend, Aamir so nice.



Rajat Sharma: You said no to Akshay Kumar?

Kangana Ranaut: Akshay Kumar was offering me a role in 'Singh is Bling'. As a female actor, I created my existence (astitva) in the industry. Nobody wants to make a movie on an old woman, who was thrice our Prime Minister (Indira Gandhi)."



Rajat Sharma: You rejected offers from all the Khans, all Kumars, and all Kapoors?

Kangana Ranaut: Earlier, I used to beg for roles, was going here and there.

Rajat Sharma: But everyone salutes the rising sun?

Kangana: Now when that sun is shining bright, why should I take a side role?



On whether she would be leaving films after joining politics, Kangana replied: "Film is an all-consuming job. Politics is also very demanding. Since the day I joined politics, I could not do even a day's shooting during the last six months. I am trying to balance. Let's see what happens. But people in Mumbai film industry will be happy 'ki Kangana bhaag jayegi'."



'Aap Ki Adalat' show with actor-politician Kangana Ranaut will be telecast on India TV tonight at 10 pm. There will be repeat telecasts on Sunday at 10 am and 10 pm.

