Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 13, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Why intruders jumped from viewers gallery inside Lok Sabha to emit yellow smoke? What was their main objective? Why 6 youths from 6 states gathered in a house in Gurugram? Where are their cellphones?

Income Tax officials using ground scanning radar in search of hidden treasure in Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu’s residence in Jharkhand

Supporters mob former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal after oath-taking ceremony of new CM, shout ‘Mama’

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News