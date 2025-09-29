Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 29, 2025 Team India refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan’s interior minister. While Naqvi waited to begin the presentation, Indian players stood about 15 yards away, refusing to move, causing a significant delay in the ceremony.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India celebrate Asia Cup victory without trophy, team refuse to take it from Mohsin Naqvi; Pak minister leaves with trophy and winning medals.

Two killed, 22 injured as thousands stage anti-govt protest in Pak Occupied Kashmir; Army, ISI-backed armed thugs fire bullets at civilians demanding basic rights in Muzaffarabad.

Tension, stone pelting, lathicharge as miscreant make ‘I Love Muhammad’ rangoli on street in Ahilyanagar, Mobs blocked Pune-Sambhajinagar highway, Police arrest mischief maker.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.