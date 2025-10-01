Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 1, 2025 PoK has been witnessing ardent protests led by the Joint Awami Action Committee, demanding recognition of fundamental rights. Over the past 72 hours, the unrest has resulted in a complete shutdown of markets, shops, local businesses, and transport services.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Public unrest in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir enters 3rd day; 8 killed, more than 100 injured in firing by army.

‘Trophy stealer’ PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi returns to Pakistan after returning the Asia Cup trophy to Emirates Cricket Board in Dubai.

On RSS centenary, PM Narendra Modi releases Rs 100 silver coin and postage stamp, says, “RSS faced bans, false cases, but never displayed bitterness.”

