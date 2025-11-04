Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 4, 2025 The campaigning for the first phase of assembly elections in Bihar ended at 5 pm today. Voting across 121 assembly constituencies spread over 18 districts will take place on November 6.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Bihar poll campaign turns ugly, FIR filed against AIMIM candidate Tausif Alam for threatening to “cut off Tejashwi Yadav’s tongue, gouge out his eyes”, RJD registers complaint with EC.

FIR filed against Union Minister and JD(U) leader Lallan Singh asking supporters not to allow rival camp’s leaders to come out of homes on polling day in Bihar.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav promises to transfer Rs 30,000 to accounts of women voters on January 14 next year; BJP says, promise is meaningless because RJD will lose.

