Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 4, 2025

- Bihar poll campaign turns ugly, FIR filed against AIMIM candidate Tausif Alam for threatening to “cut off Tejashwi Yadav’s tongue, gouge out his eyes”, RJD registers complaint with EC.
- FIR filed against Union Minister and JD(U) leader Lallan Singh asking supporters not to allow rival camp’s leaders to come out of homes on polling day in Bihar.
- RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav promises to transfer Rs 30,000 to accounts of women voters on January 14 next year; BJP says, promise is meaningless because RJD will lose.
