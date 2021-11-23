Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How Pak govt is collecting fines from Hindus for rebuilding temple burnt by Maulanas

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
- Exclusive: How Pak govt is collecting fines from Hindus for rebuilding temple burnt by Maulanas, anti-socials
- Exclusive: Yogi’s warning to Owaisi, ‘if communal peace is disturbed over CAA, my govt will take stringent action’
- Exclusive: Why Congress leader Manish Tewary said, Manmohan govt should have acted swiftly against Pak after 26/11 attacks
