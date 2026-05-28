Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 28, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

For the first time since 1995, Kolkata Eid Namaz was held at Brigade Parade ground in place of Red Road; no road blockages across Bengal during congregations.

Turmoil in Mamata Banerjee's party, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar complains to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against fellow party MP Kalyan Banerjee for "insulting, misogynistic behaviour"; TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy blames Mamata Banerjee for downplaying RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah submits resignation, leaves for Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi; DK Shivakumar consults astrologers to suggest an auspicious date for oath ceremony as CM.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.