Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 28, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- For the first time since 1995, Kolkata Eid Namaz was held at Brigade Parade ground in place of Red Road; no road blockages across Bengal during congregations.
- Turmoil in Mamata Banerjee's party, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar complains to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against fellow party MP Kalyan Banerjee for "insulting, misogynistic behaviour"; TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy blames Mamata Banerjee for downplaying RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.
- Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah submits resignation, leaves for Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi; DK Shivakumar consults astrologers to suggest an auspicious date for oath ceremony as CM.
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.