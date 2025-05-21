Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 21, 2025 Speculation grows over Field Marshal Asim Munir's alleged plan to sack Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and impose martial law.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Speculations are rife about Field Marshal Asim Munir’s plan to sack Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and impose martial law in the country.

Angry mob torches vehicles and Sindh Home Minister’s home in Pakistan, as protest against the canal project intensifies.

Two all-party MPs’ delegations leave for Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, UAE, Africa. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says that Centre is trying to divert attention from security lapses in Pahalgam.

