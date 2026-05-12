Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 12, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

NTA cancels NEET-UG exam after question paper leak; CBI begins probe in Nashik, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, J-K and Andhra; 18 persons detained.

Sharad Pawar asks PM Modi to convene all-party meeting to discuss current oil crisis; Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri says India has adequate energy reserves.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay appoints astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as his OSD, allies Congress, VCK, CPI-M leaders call move ‘unacceptable’; Rift in AIADMK.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.