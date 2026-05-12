Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 12, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 12, 2026

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: ,Updated:

The Rajasthan SOG has arrested NEET paper leak masterminds Manish Yadav and Rakesh Mandavriya. A family member of a NEET candidate has also been detained.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • NTA cancels NEET-UG exam after question paper leak; CBI begins probe in Nashik, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, J-K and Andhra; 18 persons detained.
  • Sharad Pawar asks PM Modi to convene all-party meeting to discuss current oil crisis; Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri says India has adequate energy reserves.
  • Tamil Nadu CM Vijay appoints astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as his OSD, allies Congress, VCK, CPI-M leaders call move ‘unacceptable’; Rift in AIADMK.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Neet Paper Leak Case Cbi Probe Sharad Pawar Rajat Sharma Aaj Ki Baat PM Modi All Party Meeting Fuel Crisis Petroleum Ministry Middle East Unrest Hardeep Puri Tamil Nadu Cm Vijay TVK AIADMK
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\