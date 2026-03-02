Advertisement
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 2, 2026

The US and Israel carried out large, coordinated air and missile attacks on targets inside Iran, hitting military bases and sites linked to senior leadership across the country. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed during the strikes.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
  • Middle East war spreads: Iran attacks Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Cyprus, Bahrain, Jordan, as Israel pounds Hezbollah locations in Lebanon; World's biggest Aramco refinery halts production after Iranian attack.
  • US President Donald Trump indicates Middle East war can continue for 4-5 weeks; US Defence Secretary Hegseth says, war will end only on American conditions.
  • Afghan Taliban attacks Pakistan's Nur Khan airbase, 12th Division HQ in Quetta and military camp in Mohmand, KP, with drones.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

