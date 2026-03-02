Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 2, 2026

New Delhi:

Middle East war spreads: Iran attacks Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Cyprus, Bahrain, Jordan, as Israel pounds Hezbollah locations in Lebanon; World's biggest Aramco refinery halts production after Iranian attack.

US President Donald Trump indicates Middle East war can continue for 4-5 weeks; US Defence Secretary Hegseth says, war will end only on American conditions.

Afghan Taliban attacks Pakistan's Nur Khan airbase, 12th Division HQ in Quetta and military camp in Mohmand, KP, with drones.

