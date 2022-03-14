Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 14, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Why a film on exodus of Kashmiri Pandits by Anupam Kher is drawing crowds to cinema halls
- Exclusive: How displaced Kashmiri Pandits turned emotional after watching the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’
- Exclusive: How Congress, Owaisi reacted to ‘The Kashmir Files’, Who demanded ban on this movie?
