June 4, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 4, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 4, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Political tensions have escalated ahead of the June 7 elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, with Pakistan's top opposition leaders launching sharp attacks on the country's establishment.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Ahead of June 7 Gilgit elections, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto tells rally, "Army has ruined Pakistan and PoK", Nawaz Sharif says, "my heart cries for Gilgit, it is living in a dark age, Imran's PTI not allowed to contest polls
  • In Congress adivasi conclave, Rahul Gandhi forecasts, PM Modi may not remain in office in a year from now, warns of "economic tsunami", says, Modi govt might impose "something like an emergency"
  • DMK to boycott INDIA bloc's June 8 meeting in Delhi  alleging "betrayal" by Congress

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\