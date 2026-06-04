Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 4, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Ahead of June 7 Gilgit elections, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto tells rally, "Army has ruined Pakistan and PoK", Nawaz Sharif says, "my heart cries for Gilgit, it is living in a dark age, Imran's PTI not allowed to contest polls

In Congress adivasi conclave, Rahul Gandhi forecasts, PM Modi may not remain in office in a year from now, warns of "economic tsunami", says, Modi govt might impose "something like an emergency"

DMK to boycott INDIA bloc's June 8 meeting in Delhi alleging "betrayal" by Congress

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.