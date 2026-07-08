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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 8, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 8, 2026

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran @abhivedsingh
Published: ,Updated:

Mamata accused the BJP and the police of disrupting the protest march held over the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Baruipur.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Bengal Police kills Baruipur gangrape accused in encounter, Eggs thrown at Mamata Banerjee's rally in South Kolkata; Trinamool describes encounter as "beginning of jungle raj".
  • Ram Mandir Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri and interim general secretary Krishna Mohan had two-hour-long discussion with Champat Rai; Ayodhya Police takes all 3 accused to Parikrama area, where loot money was allegedly divided.
  • After the latest round of strikes, US President Donald Trump announces Iran ceasefire is over, says, talks for deal is "a waste of time", says , "we'' hit them hard tonight again"; Iran vows to retaliate. 

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Rajat Sharma Aaj Ki Baat Mamata Banerjee Bengal Rape Case Ram Temple Donation Theft Champat Rai Middle East Unrest Donald Trump US Iran Ceasefire
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