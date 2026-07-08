Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 8, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Bengal Police kills Baruipur gangrape accused in encounter, Eggs thrown at Mamata Banerjee's rally in South Kolkata; Trinamool describes encounter as "beginning of jungle raj".

Ram Mandir Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri and interim general secretary Krishna Mohan had two-hour-long discussion with Champat Rai; Ayodhya Police takes all 3 accused to Parikrama area, where loot money was allegedly divided.

After the latest round of strikes, US President Donald Trump announces Iran ceasefire is over, says, talks for deal is "a waste of time", says , "we'' hit them hard tonight again"; Iran vows to retaliate.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.