Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 22, 2026

In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- 12 countries, including Pakistan, join Trump's Board of Peace; European allies yet to decide, Putin says, he is ready to join provided Ukraine withdraws and frozen Russian assets are released.
- Bangladesh court frames false charges against ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das and 38 others over lawyer's murder; Bangladesh cricket board boycotts T20 World Cup, Scotland may replace Bangladesh.
- UP Police seals 5 gyms in Mirzapur after Hindu girls complained of objectionable videos, extortion and pressures of religious conversion; one gym owner injured in encounter, 4 others arrested.
