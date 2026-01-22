Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 22, 2026 Foreign Ministers of eight Islamic countries including Arab nations have accepted US President Donald Trump's invitation to join the 'Board of Peace' for Gaza to support the effort for bringing peace to the troubled region.

12 countries, including Pakistan, join Trump's Board of Peace; European allies yet to decide, Putin says, he is ready to join provided Ukraine withdraws and frozen Russian assets are released.

Bangladesh court frames false charges against ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das and 38 others over lawyer's murder; Bangladesh cricket board boycotts T20 World Cup, Scotland may replace Bangladesh.

UP Police seals 5 gyms in Mirzapur after Hindu girls complained of objectionable videos, extortion and pressures of religious conversion; one gym owner injured in encounter, 4 others arrested.

