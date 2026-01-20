Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 20, 2026 Nitin Nabin became the 12th president of the BJP, which was founded in 1980, the same year he was born. K Laxman, Returning Officer for BJP organisational polls, handed over the certificate of election to 45-year-old Nabin, the youngest ever to occupy the top party.

Nitin Nabin takes over as youngest BJP President, PM Modi issues stern warning to all illegal immigrants and “urban Naxals”, says, all infiltrators will be sent back and all urban Naxals will be exposed.

UP government sends notice to Swami Avimukteshwaranda to prove that he is a Shankaracharya.

Hindu side files petition in Supreme Court seeking ban on afternoon Jumma prayer this Friday during Vasant Panchami daylong pooja at disputed Bhojshala site in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.

