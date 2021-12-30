Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 30, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021
     
  • High Court and district courts of Delhi to function on virtual mode only from Jan 3 to Jan 15 over rising COVID-19 cases
  • West Bengal Govt decides to suspend all flights coming from UK to Kolkata airport from January 3
  • Mumbai on alert following intel inputs of Khalistani attack on New Year's eve
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.   

December 30, 2021
In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Hizbul terrorist’s widow exposes how Pakistan is leaving families of dead terrorists to their own fate
  • Exclusive: 13,000+ surge in fresh Covid cases on a single day in India, Shilpa Shirodkar, Noora Fatehi tested positive
  • Exclusive: Most political parties in UP oppose the postponement of assembly polls, says EC ​​

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

