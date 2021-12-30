Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 30, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Hizbul terrorist’s widow exposes how Pakistan is leaving families of dead terrorists to their own fate
- Exclusive: 13,000+ surge in fresh Covid cases on a single day in India, Shilpa Shirodkar, Noora Fatehi tested positive
- Exclusive: Most political parties in UP oppose the postponement of assembly polls, says EC
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.