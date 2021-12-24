Friday, December 24, 2021
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 24, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 24, 2021 23:05 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Income Tax officials use 6 machines to count Rs 150 crore cash seized in Kanpur, still counting

  • Exclusive: BJP targets Owaisi for his remarks on Modi, Yogi; AIMIM chief says his remarks were twisted out of context

  • Exclusive: Punjab police suspects Babbar Khalsa hand behind Ludhiana court blast

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

