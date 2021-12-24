Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 24, 2021

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj ki baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:​

Exclusive : Income Tax officials use 6 machines to count Rs 150 crore cash seized in Kanpur, still counting

Exclusive : BJP targets Owaisi for his remarks on Modi, Yogi; AIMIM chief says his remarks were twisted out of context

Exclusive: Punjab police suspects Babbar Khalsa hand behind Ludhiana court blast

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

