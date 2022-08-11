Thursday, August 11, 2022
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 11, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Published on: August 11, 2022 23:15 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 11, 2022
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 11, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Kashmiri students wave national flag in Pulwama, Poonch, ‘Tiranga’ rallies in Anantnag, Srinagar
  • Exclusive: Two Pak terrorists killed during attack on Army camp near Rajouri, 3 jawans martyred 
  • Exclusive: Stone pelting, clashes between two communities after ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Hardoi, UP 

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm. 

