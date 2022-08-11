Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 11, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Kashmiri students wave national flag in Pulwama, Poonch, ‘Tiranga’ rallies in Anantnag, Srinagar

Exclusive: Two Pak terrorists killed during attack on Army camp near Rajouri, 3 jawans martyred

Exclusive: Stone pelting, clashes between two communities after ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Hardoi, UP

