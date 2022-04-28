Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 28, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: How UP police foiled plan to foment riots, 11 men on 4 bikes threw meat, posters outside Ayodhya mosques
- Exclusive: Nearly 90 swords sent from Rajasthan to Jalna, seized by police from a vehicle in Dhule, Maharashtra
- Exclusive: Why preacher Morari Bapu asked Muslims to come to Ram temple in his village and offer ‘namaaz’
