A mass exodus from Twitter, Facebook? If Modi really quits social media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening made a major announcement saying that he is thinking of giving up Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube on the coming Sunday (March 8) and will keep everyone posted on the same. Just moments after Prime Minister's announcement, social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook flooded with the response as everyone from ministers, political leaders, activists, students reacted on Modi's announcement.

As PM Modi has announced that he is thinking of quitting Twitter and other social media platforms, what would happen if he really quits Twitter and Facebook. A mass exodus of people from Twitter, Facebook?

Mass exodus from Twitter, Facebook?

Prime Minister Modi is the topmost followed leader on Facebook with over 44 million followers and one of the most popular on Twitter too having over 53.3 million followers on the micro-blogging site with lakhs of them who are passionate about Modi for anything and everything he does. So if he really quits Twitter, Facebook would it mean many of his followers including his own union ministers, people who follow him, his fans will also quit. Well, it may happen since he is such a cult figure.

Already, one of his followers and wife of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Amruta Fadnavis, has said that she will follow her leader. Taking it to Twitter, Amruta said, "Sometimes it’s the smallest decision that can change our life forever! I will follow the path of my leader," after Modi announced on Sunday he is thinking of giving up social media.

Sometimes it’s the smallest decision that can change our life forever ! I will follow the path of my leader !! https://t.co/D7l1iZcosS — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) March 2, 2020

People urge Modi not to take this decision

Ever since PM Modi announced that he is thinking of giving up social media, his followers requested the prime minister to not take this extreme step. People started convincing Modi in their own ways for not taking this extreme step and reconsider his decision as they would really want him to be on the social media platforms.

Social media reacts after Modi's announcement

Many users took it to Twitter on Sunday after Modi announced he is thinking of quitting social media and asked the prime minister to reconsider his decision. Many were of the view that he shouldn't do it till the time there is an Indian alternative so that it can be monitored more closely and action can be taken against those who are running propaganda or spreading rumours.

Some users advised PM Modi of not quitting but to unfollow those who make divisive statements.

Sir, Statistic shows the social network penetration rate as of January 2020, Eastern Asia was ranked first @ 71 %. These SM accts are not under India's control & misused with high impact.

Till the time India does not have its own ALTERNATIVE, please do not quit 1/2 #PMTweet — 🇮🇳 Padmaja (@prettypadmaja) March 2, 2020

We see -

Power Hungry opposition parties using BOTS at remote places to run negative propaganda

Anti-India brigade using it for creating unrest in our country.

Even if you Quit they will remain.

People of India are with you. Do not Quit -Fightback with Alternative. #PMTweet 2/2 — 🇮🇳 Padmaja (@prettypadmaja) March 2, 2020

While some users said that they will follow whatever the Prime Minister will do. Random people on Twitter said they are on social media because PM Modi is there if he quits then they will too.

We will support you in whatever decision you make. — Hindu Americans (@HinduAmericans) March 2, 2020

