Independence Day 2024: PM Modi unfurls national flag for 11th time from Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort on Thursday, marking his 11th consecutive Independence Day ceremony. This year's event, commemorating India's 78th Independence Day, took place under an overcast sky with light drizzle in the national capital. After unfurling the Tricolour, the Prime Minister received a 'Rashtriya Salute' from a Punjab Regiment Military band, which played the National Anthem. The band, led by Subedar Major Rajinder Singh, comprised one JCO and 25 other ranks.

Ahead of the ceremony, PM Modi extended his greetings to the nation via the social media platform X, saying, "Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!"

Upon his arrival at Red Fort, the Prime Minister was received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth, and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane. The Defence Secretary introduced Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Delhi Area, who then conducted the Prime Minister to the Saluting Base. There, a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard presented a general salute, which the Prime Minister inspected.

This year's Guard of Honour, coordinated by the Indian Navy, consisted of 24 personnel each from the Army, Air Force, and Delhi Police. Commander Arun Kumar Mehta led the Guard, with Army, Navy, Air Force, and Delhi Police contingents commanded by Major Arjun Singh, Lieutenant Commander Gulia Bhavesh NK, Squadron Leader Akshara Uniyal, and Additional DCP Anurag Dwivedi, respectively.

Following the flag hoisting, two Advanced Light Helicopters Dhruv of the Indian Air Force, piloted by Wing Commanders Amber Agarwal and Rahul Nainwal, showered flower petals over the venue in a Line Astern Formation.

The ceremony's theme, 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' reflects the government's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. This year's celebrations also saw the participation of around 6,000 special guests, invited to witness the event as part of the government's effort to increase public involvement in the national festival.

