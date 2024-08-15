PM Modi delivers 11th consecutive Independence Day address, says 'nation indebted to freedom fighters'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi delivers 11th consecutive Independence Day address

In his Independence Day address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the country's deep gratitude to the freedom fighters, stating that the nation remains indebted to their sacrifices. He highlighted that Independence Day is a moment to honour and remember the bravery and dedication of those who fought for the country's freedom. Modi called on the citizens to reflect on the sacrifices made and to carry forward the legacy of the freedom struggle in building a stronger and developed India.

PM Modi expressed concern over the increasing impact of natural disasters in recent years. PM highlighted the growing worry among the populace due to the frequent occurrence of such calamities.

His remarks came in the wake of catastrophic landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district on July 30, which claimed the lives of over 230 people. The prime minister also noted the devastating effects of torrential rains and flooding across multiple states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi, which have resulted in significant loss of life and extensive damage to public and private property.

"This year, and over the last few years, we all are becoming more worried due to natural disasters," Modi stated, underscoring the need for increased vigilance and preparedness in the face of these challenges.