Tamil Nadu: 7,000 graduates including MSc, BE and MCom apply for sanitary workers job

Image Source : ANI 7000 graduates applied for sanitary worker posts in Tamil Nadu

A total of 7,000 graduates from different streams including BSc, MSc, BE and MCom have applied for the posts of Grade-1 sanitary worker in Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC). The city corporation had organised a job interview for the 549 posts of grade-1 sanitary worker on November 27, where many graduates flocked as job seekers.

Arun Kumar, a graduate who holds a BE degree in Mechatronics said, "I completed my engineering but I couldn't get a job in my field. I want a job now. So, I'm here."

The basic qualification for the post is that the candidates must know to read and write Tamil and must have passed at least class 10. Many of them are unaware of the pay scale of grade-1 sanitary worker's post and still, they have applied for this as they couldn't find any job in their respective fields.

These overqualified aspirants, who applied for the corporation's job are unemployed and they just want to earn for their own livelihood. While some of the candidates are already working for private firms and want to get placed in a permanent job.

The results of this job opening will take a few more days. Among 7000 applicants only 549 candidates will be selected in Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation as sanitary workers. The monthly pay for the sanitary workers ranges from Rs 15,700 to Rs 50,000.

Commenced on November 27, the job opening will continue till November 29. The candidates will be selected after the certificate verification process. The corporation will notify the selected candidates before joining date.

ALSO READ | Airports Authority of India cautions against fake recruitment advertisement for Assam airport

ALSO READ | US adds 136,000 jobs; unemployment hits 50-year low of 3.5 per cent