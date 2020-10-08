Thursday, October 08, 2020
     
Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the Indian Embassy in Tunisia has contacted the Libyan government and International organisations and are working for the release of these Indians. 

New Delhi Published on: October 08, 2020 19:11 IST
7 Indians working at construction company kidnapped in Libya on Sept 14, working for their release: MEA 

7 Indians working at a construction company were kidnapped in Libya on September 14. Addressing the media, Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the Indian Embassy in Tunisia has contacted the Libyan government and International organisations and are working for the release of these Indians. 

He further said that India has been informed that the kidnapped indians are safe.

