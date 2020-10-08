Image Source : ANI 7 Indians working at construction company kidnapped in Libya on Sept 14, working for their release: MEA

7 Indians working at a construction company were kidnapped in Libya on September 14. Addressing the media, Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the Indian Embassy in Tunisia has contacted the Libyan government and International organisations and are working for the release of these Indians.

He further said that India has been informed that the kidnapped indians are safe.

7 Indians working at a construction company were kidnapped in Libya on September 14. Our embassy in Tunisia has contacted the Libyan govt and International organisations and are working for the release of these Indians. We have been informed that they are safe: A Srivastava, MEA pic.twitter.com/TFtOzvHcIc — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage