Saturday, October 02, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Over 60 lakh people participated in 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign: Government

Over 60 lakh people participated in 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign: Government

The over 2-week-long initiative was organised by the ministry's Dept of Drinking Water and Sanitation as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations under phase 2 of Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: October 02, 2021 23:54 IST
Swachhta Hi Seva campaign , government , latest national news updates, gandhi jayanti, mahatma gandh
Image Source : PMINDIA.GOV.IN

Over 60 lakh people participated in 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign: Govt.

 

Over 60 lakh people participated in the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' initiative, which seeks to reinforce the concept of sanitation as everybody's business, under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Saturday.

The over two-week-long initiative was organised by the ministry's Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations under phase 2 of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBMG).

Launched on September 15, the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' (SHS) campaign concluded on Saturday.

This campaign encouraged people to understand the importance of a clean environment and inculcate the practice of systematic management of solid and liquid waste into their lives, the ministry said.

"In SHS 2021 fortnight, over 60 lakh people participated and contributed in 'Swachhata Shramdaan', over 1.5 lakh 'shramdaan' activities were organised, more than 43,000 gram sabhas were held for SUP (single-use plastic) ban resolution passing, and around 783 'swachhata raths' were flagged off countrywide across districts and states," it said.

During the fortnight, Liquid Waste Management Infrastructure (LWMI) activities also saw significant results. Around 15,951 individual and 7,216 community soak pits were constructed during this period, it added.

The SHS campaign culminated on Saturday with the celebration of 'Swachh Bharat Diwas' across states and districts.

ALSO READ: Gandhi Jayanti: Crores of BJP workers to promote Khadi nationwide, says JP Nadda

ALSO READ: On Gandhi Jayanti, world's largest khadi tiranga flag unveiled in Leh

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News