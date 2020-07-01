Image Source : PTI 52 CISF jawans test positive for COVID-19 over past 2 weeks

Fifty two CISF jawans at a nearby camp have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks, following which a health officer has been tasked with surveillance, contact tracing and further quarantine measures. The health department has also issued a Standard Operating Procedure to the commandant of the camp at ValiyaVelicham, which houses over 200 CISF personnel, to strengthen quarantine protocol.

The District Medical Officer said the SOP was issued after 52 of the 98 samples taken till Tuesday tested positive.

"A deputy District Medical Officer (DMO) has been entrusted with the surveillance and contact tracing and further quarantine procedures," he told PTI.

He said most of the personnel were from other states, including Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

"We suspect most of the jawans contracted the disease as they travelled from their home towns. Nine of the cases were through contacts. We will collect more samples," the DMO said.

The decision to ensure strict quarantine and follow other health protocols at the camp was taken at an online meeting chaired by the District Collector, in which the CISF Commandant, Kannur Airport Managing Director and top health officials participated.

Health officials said the functioning of the airport would not be affected in the current situation.

The CISF Director General had on Tuesday said that a senior official of the Force would be in charge of the Kannur camp for the welfare of the soldiers.

Kannur DIG, K Sethuraman, police chief G H Yatish Chandra and other senior officials visited the barracks and took stock of the situation.

