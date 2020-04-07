508 coronavirus cases, 13 deaths recorded in last 24 hours; overall count up to 4,789

Image Source : INDIA TV An India TV illustration

India has recorded 508 new coronavirus cases and thirteen-linked deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday evening, as the overall case count reached 4,789. So far, a total of 124 deaths have been reported due to the virus, since the first case surfaced in India on Jan 30.

The count of infections in the last 24 hours is a tad lower than the reported cases the day before, when the government reported 704 new cases in 24 hours. The lockdown restrictions announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 have been credited for the relative lower infections across the country, compared with the United States, which has reported more than 10,000 deaths.

The maximum number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra (868), Tamil Nadu (621), Delhi (576), Telangana (364) and Kerala (327), according to the government data.

Over a third of the total cases in the country are those of people who had attended the controversial religious gathering of Islamic missionary movement Tablighi Jamaat, held in New Delhi between March 13 and 15. The Union Home Ministry has said that more than 8,000 Tablighi followers, including foreigners, could have attended the gathering.

The Union Health Ministry said earlier in the day that it had come up with a plan to categorise cases of coronavirus in India into three different classes. Giving an outline of the government. Luv Agarwal, the joint secretary at the ministry, said at his daily press briefing that the government’s effort would help authorities to streamline the effort in tackling the rising number of cases.

