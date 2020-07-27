India bans 47 Chinese apps for data, privacy violations

Image Source : PIXABAY India has banned 47 Chinese apps in addition to the previously banned 59 Chinese apps.

The government on Monday banned 47 Chinese apps, in addition to the previously banned 59 Chinese apps. The decision to ban 47 Chinese apps was taken after a security review by the Ministry of Telecom. According to various media reports, the 47 banned Chinese apps were operating as clones of earlier banned apps. A confirmation on the list of banned Chinese apps is awaited. The move comes after the government had banned 59 Chinese apps last month including TikTok and WeChat.

A total of 275 apps were on the government radar for possible violations of national security and user privacy. Major apps, including PubG, were said to be on the list of 275 apps that may be banned by the government soon.

Reports also said the government was also looking closely at the apps which are not just Chinese but would also have investments from China.

The move came amid reports that even the United States was also mulling banning the Chinese Apps for sharing data with the state authorities in Beijing.

The ban on Chinese apps comes as tensions between India and Ladakh continue after a violent face-off between the armies of both countries. The apps were engaged in activities that were prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of India, the government said.

A government press release announcing the ban stated: "The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking it's power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps since in view of the information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order".

