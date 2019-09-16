Image Source : ANI 300 students stuck in floodwaters evacuated in Chittorgarh

Around 300 students, out of the 350 who have been stuck in their school for two days in the Ravatbhata sub-block here due to flooding after heavy rains, were evacuated safety on Monday and were being dropped to their homes, officials said here.

Around 350 students were marooned in their school on Saturday soon after water released from the Rana Pratap Sagar Dam flooded the culverts connecting the school to other areas.

The students, hence, had to stay inside their school for two nights.

The state administrative machinery swung into action following the flooding and directed officials concerned to arrange for food, water, medicine, doctor and whatever else required.

"Now when the water has receded, we have taken the kids out and are in the process of dropping them at their home," Chittorgarh Additional Collector Mukesh Kumar Kalal said, adding that the District Collector and other officials are monitoring the rescue operation personally,

Around 50 students are still inside the school and would be taken out in an hour, he added.

They students did not panic since the teachers and the entire school staff were with them during the ordeal, the official said.

"Also, we had made all arrangements pertaining to their security," he said

"Many of the students have already reached home, while the remaining will be reaching in an hour or so," he added.

