Over 350 students and 50 teachers stuck inside school in Chittorgarh due to floods

More than 350 students and 50 teachers are stuck inside a school in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan since yesterday as the roads outside are blocked due to heavy discharge of water from Rana Pratap Dam.

The locals are providing immediate assistance and food to the students and teachers stuck inside.

It was predicted by the India Meterological Department (IMD) on Saturday thaat east Rajasthan will receive 'heavy to very heavy rainfall'.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over East Rajasthan," the IMD had said.

There is a flood like situation in the region after the neighbouring areas also endured heavy rainfall.