Image Source : PTI 3 killed, 2 injured as car falls from bridge in Odisha

Three persons were killed and two others injured when a car in which they were traveling fell down from a bridge on the National Highway 16 near Balasore in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Five persons were traveling in the vehicle from Baripada in neighboring Mayurbhanj district to Bhubaneswar when at about 3 am in the morning the driver lost control of the car and it fell down from the bridge, the police said.

Balasore industrial police reached the accident spot and sent the five persons to Balasore headquarter hospital where doctors declared three of them brought dead.

The deceased persons are Rabindra Sahu, Santosh Panda both from the Takatpur area in Baripada, and Debasis Panda from the Kuamara area. A case has been registered in the Industrial Area police station near Balasore.

Latest India News