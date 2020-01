Image Source : AP PHOTO Shimla wakes up with Mild quake of 3.6 magnitude

A mild earthquake was recorded in the Shimla region of Himachal Pradesh on early Monday, the Met office here said.

However, there was no loss of life.

It was 3.6 on the Richter scale and recorded at 5.18 a.m. The depth was 10 km.

ALSO READ | Railways starts 7-coach glass-enclosed vistadome train on Kalka-Shimla route

ALSO READ | Intense cold wave continues in Himachal