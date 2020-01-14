2G may be back in Jammu, broadband in Kashmir from January 15

In a significant development, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory are mulling to restore the internet services, though partially in the UT from January 15 (Wednesday), wire service Kashmir News Observer (KNO) has learnt from reliable sources in the J&K administration.

The services, would, however, be restored partially. The sources said that the formal announcement in this regard is likely to be made by by government spokesman Rohit Kansal.

"There is every likelihood that authorities may announce restoration of 2G internet services in Jammu region and partial restoration of broadband in Kashmir region," a source said.

Internet services were suspended across J&K on August 5, when the Centre announced to scrapping of the Constitution's Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories - J&K and Ladakh.

However, in Jammu, broadband services were restored in October last year.