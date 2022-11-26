'Terrorism threatens humanity': Jaishankar calls for 26/11 Mumbai attack perpetrators to be brought to justice

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jaishankar calls for the 26/11 Mumbai attack perpetrators to be brought to justice

26/11 Mumbai attacks: External Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that had rattled the country in 2008. Saturday, November 26, marked 14 years to the day which is considered as a dark day in India's history.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said "terrorism threatens humanity" and those who were responsible for the Mumbai attack must be punished.

"Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world," he added.

President Murmu remembers victims

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also remembered the victims of the deadly incident and also paid homage to security personnel.

"On anniversary of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttacks, the nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones & families. Nation pays homage to security personnel who fought valiantly & made supreme sacrifice in line of duty (sic)," she wrote in a Twitter post.

About the deadly incident

It is pertinent to mention here that On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre, now renamed Nariman Light House, were some of the places targeted by terrorists.

At least, nine terrorists were later killed by the security forces, including the NSG, the country’s elite commando force. Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

